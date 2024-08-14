Man riding bicycle killed in ambush shooting in South Philadelphia

A 25-year-old man riding a bicycle was killed in an ambush shooting Wednesday evening in South Philadelphia, police said.

Just after 7 p.m., police and medics responded to a reported shooting on Snyder Avenue at 15th Street and found the victim lying on the ground still straddling his mountain bike, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The man, whose last known address is about five blocks away, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. He had been shot multiple times in the upper body and head.

Police found at least 40 spent shell casings at the scene, with many just inches or feet from the victim’s body, Small said.

Surveillance video shows the man was riding the bicycle west on Snyder when three assailants exited a parked sedan and began firing, Small said.

When the man collapsed, the shooters stood over him and continued firing, Small said.

The shooters returned to the sedan, possibly a Nissan, and fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact homicide detectives at 215-686-3334. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the Philadelphia Police Department tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

A $20,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.