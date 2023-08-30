The Black Farmers Market is ‘bringing the village back together’

On Saturday, pears, figs, tomatoes, watermelon, potted plants, and even jerk chicken filled up one corner of Southwest Philadelphia.

It was the second annual Black Farmers Market held at the Glenda Ann Christopher Memorial Park at 5900 Greenway Ave. Black farmers, agriculturalists, and vendors of all kinds came from across the city to get fresh produce and plants, find community, and promote holistic health.

“It felt like it was a big experience,” said Lee Scottlorde, a coordinator for the Black Farmers group that organized the event.

“It felt like we were bringing the village back together.”

Pastor Darien Thomas, a co-founder of the Black Farmers group, grew up in Philly’s Eastwick section. His family and their neighbors relied on the food they grew themselves, often giving away much of their produce because they had too much.

“We lived off the land,” he said. “We grew our own food. We didn’t have to go to the supermarket for anything. During dinner time, we’d go out in the yard, we’d pull up the onions [and] the tomatoes and the cucumbers.”

Black farmers across the country lost enormous stretches of farm land in the 20th century. Thomas believes Philadelphians today could benefit from having more farming, agriculture, and fresh produce in their own neighborhoods.

“We can bring food and bring productivity to the community in a way where instead of waiting for fruits and vegetables to come [from] miles away, you can grow it right in your own yard,” he said.

“It’s really about our overall health in our community,” said Carol Simmons, a coordinator with the Black Farmers, referring to the vendors who also offered juices, teas, and crystals to promote healing and wellness.

Some of that wellness is spiritual and emotional, too. Several farmers and vendors at Saturday’s event focused on African foods and crops, which was especially fitting in that Southwest Philadelphia’s community is filled with African immigrants.

Vendors such as the Sankofa Community Farm sold seeds for African plants, and there was a Nigerian food cooking demonstration.

“There’s deep ties and spiritual connections to farming and gardening and tree planting [for Black people],” Scottlorde said. “For us to be offering this work, for the community, engaging with it ourselves, is to connect ourselves back to our people and our legacy that goes far beyond the legacy of slavery.”

The next Black Farmers event is scheduled for Oct. 28, with a location yet to be announced. Vendors may fill out the group’s Google form if they want to participate, or reach out by email to blackfarmersmarketphl@gmail.com.

“We’re really proud of the turnout we had [and] the amazing feedback from community members,” Scottlorde said.

“They want to see more Black Farmers events in Southwest and also in other areas of the city that are experiencing food apartheid. And we plan to deliver.”