West Philadelphia’s largest business association is calling off a big summer block party over fears that the city’s rampant gun violence could bring tragedy to the festivities.

The West Philadelphia Corridor Collaborative, which launched in 2015 and now represents more than 2,000 businesses in the neighborhood, wrote to members on Friday that it would be cancelling its West Fest Block Party at Sayre Recreation Center on July 16, just days after a shootings on the rec center grounds and at a nearby funeral procession.

“Even with the support offered by the 18th Police District, I feel the risk is too great for us to continue this event as planned,” collaborative president Jabari K. Jones wrote in a statement.

» READ MORE: A risk of gunfire, threats, and stampedes: The future of big outdoor festivals in Philadelphia and elsewhere

The event at Sayre, which expected to draw hundreds of attendees, was one of several that the collaborative planned to host this summer. Those are on tentatively on hold as well — and Jones further encouraged business owners to “withhold in-kind contributions or sponsorships” to other block parties this summer that don’t have adequate security plans.

A vocal critic of both District Attorney Larry Krasner and the city’s overarching response to violent crime, Jones first raised the alarm over the upcoming block parties after two police officers were shot during the Independence Day celebrations on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

He told The Inquirer last week that he pursued hiring a private security detail in order to keep the block parties alive.

“It’s really unfortunate, but this is where we are as a city,” he told the Inquirer last week.

Gun violence has wrought tragedy upon numerous block parties in recent years, to the point that the police department began denying block party applications on hundreds of streets that officials said might pose a safety risk.

Jones also pointed to the fatal shooting at a West Philly cookout during last year’s July 4 celebrations.

After that violence, the collaborative launched a program to fund surveillance cameras in high-crime business corridors across West Philly. But with this year’s unrelenting pace of violence, Jones said it all comes down to security measures.

Jones also noted that the fate of the collaborative’s other two block parties on the books this summer — Aug. 13 in West Parkside and Sept. 20 in East Parkside — will remain on hold pending security measures.

“I continue to monitor the status of crime in neighborhoods and the availability of security personnel to determine whether our scheduled events … can continue safely,” he wrote.