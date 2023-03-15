Boathouse Row lights along the Schuylkill are about to go dark for 8 months for a major upgrade

The lights illuminating Boathouse Row, a signature Philadelphia feature for over four decades, are about to go dark — perhaps for the rest of the year — as they undergo a major upgrade, officials announced Wednesday.

The overhaul project will begin Monday — coincidentally the first day of spring — and will involve removing all the bulbs and replacing them with 6,400 colored LED bulbs that will be programmed to change colors in 16 million possible combinations with the capability to “dance,” they said.

Removing the old bulbs also will allow for building repairs on the houses where the lights have made some areas inaccessible, the city Parks and Recreation Department and the Fairmount Park Conservancy said in a statement.

The tradition of lighting the Victorian structures along the river began to October 1979 — in time for the visit of Pope John Paul II — but over the years has had its share of technical problems. A 1982 editorial in The Inquirer quoted once observer as saying that the collective effect of the lighting gave the appearance of “a big smile with lots of teeth missing.”

LED lights were installed in 2005 and “last refurbished in 2016,” according to the statement.

The $2.1 million project, funded by the city and the Joanna McNeil Trust, will take an estimated eight months to complete, or possibly a little longer.

The project designer is The Lighting Practice, which has offices in Philadelphia, Dallas, and New York City.

This story will be updated.