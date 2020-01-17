The body that police found in a dumpster in Philadelphia’s Olney section Tuesday afternoon has been identified as 22-year-old Darius Cheeseboro, officials said.
Cheeseboro, who resided on the 100 block of East Albanus Street, had been missing since Dec. 20, according to missing-persons websites.
Homicide detectives are investigating what led the young man’s body, which had multiple stab wounds, to be left in the trash can at North Sixth and West Rockland Streets. Officers were led to the scene after officials at a nearby school were told by a teen girl that a homicide had happened over Christmas break, police said.
Police followed the girl’s tip and found the young man’s body shortly after 1:30 p.m.
Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter told 6ABC Tuesday that the girl said the homicide happened in late December, and that she witnessed it. A spokesperson for Philadelphia’s Medical Examiner on Friday could not confirm an approximate time of death.
No arrests have been made and police declined to provide any identifying information on the girl or the school.