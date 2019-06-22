SEPTA officials say a body was discovered in the “track area” along the Market-Frankford Line early Saturday morning.
The victim, described as a male in his 20s, was found between the Spring Garden and Second Street stations shortly after 3 a.m. About 70 passengers on a westbound train were evacuated safely as SEPTA and Philadelphia police as well as medics responded to the scene, said SEPTA spokesperson Carla Showell-Lee.
The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office. Service along the Market-Frankford Line was suspended for about two hours and restored shortly after 6 a.m.
Officials did not comment on a cause of death. An investigation is continuing.