The Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office determined Monday evening that decomposed remains found in Kensington, which police initially mistook for a human body, belonged to a dog.

Police said they were investigating Monday after a passerby found a decomposed body in a trash bag on the train tracks near the 3200 block of Collins Street just after 4 p.m. Monday. Police pronounced the victim dead at the scene at 4:32 p.m. and said the victim’s race and sex had not yet been determined.

By 7:30 p.m. Monday, police said that the Medical Examiner’s office “determined the found remains were that of a dog.”