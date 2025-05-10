A boy was fatally shot in West Oak Lane, Philadelphia police said

A boy was shot to death Saturday afternoon in West Oak Lane, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of East Pastorius Street.

They found the boy with gunshot wounds and took him to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:51 p.m., police said.

Police are investigating and have not released the boy’s name or age, identifying him only as a “juvenile male.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story and will be updated.