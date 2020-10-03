“We have to organize like our lives depend on it, because they do,” said Krystal Strong, 35, an organizer for the Black Lives Matter chapter in Philadelphia and the Black Philly Radical Collective, a group that advocates for the Black Community and has called to defund and restructure the policing system. Standing on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art before a crowd of a couple hundred people in masks, she spoke into a bullhorn. “This is a system willing to kill us in our sleep."