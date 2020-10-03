Rage continued to boil among Black activists Saturday, days after a Kentucky grand jury declined to indict three white Louisville police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman, as she slept in her apartment during a botched narcotics investigation.
“We have to organize like our lives depend on it, because they do,” said Krystal Strong, 35, an organizer for the Black Lives Matter chapter in Philadelphia and the Black Philly Radical Collective, a group that advocates for the Black Community and has called to defund and restructure the policing system. Standing on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art before a crowd of a couple hundred people in masks, she spoke into a bullhorn. “This is a system willing to kill us in our sleep."
In the wake of highly publicized Black citizens killed by police — Taylor and Minneapolis’ George Floyd commanded headlines nationwide — Strong, and other Black activists, encouraged more protests and organizing to protect the Black community. They emphasized there had to be further attention toward guarding vulnerable populations, which included female, transgender, and disabled Black people.
Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, died in the hallway of her Louisville apartment after the three officers — Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove, and Jonathan Mattingly — swarmed her apartment after midnight as part of a drug raid in March.
Taylor’s live-in boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, took the police to be home invaders and shot once, striking Mattingly in the thigh. The police fired 32 shots in return, at least five of which hit Taylor and killed her immediately.
Louisville officials said they suspected that Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover had been using her apartment to receive drugs. A search subsequently turned up no drugs. The Louisville police chief dismissed Hankison from the force, but kept on Cosgrove and Mattingly.
The anger in Philadelphia mirrored that of global shock and dismay when only Hankison was indicted on three charges of wanton endangerment. The charges held him responsible for indiscriminately shooting around Taylor’s apartment and endangering three of her neighbors. None of the officers were charged in Taylor’s death.
Philadelphia activists said they were disgusted that the grand jury in Kentucky prioritized the shots Hankison missed over the shots that hit Taylor.
“They’re speaking truth to power,” Marta Guttenberg, 73, a retired pediatric pathologist at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said of the Black Lives Matter movement. She said she admired the women in the movement, calling them models who “stand for all women.”
In a news cycle that has rotated around two prominent women — the recently deceased Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her potential replacement, Amy Coney Barrett, whom Trump quickly nominated after Ginsburg’s death — Guttenberg said Barrett was “an example of the false view of the role of women.”
The Philadelphia activists said they will continue to protest the deaths of Black people. They also emphasized that more supported is needed for those arrested during protests.
Some of those arrested in the past have been unable to post bail, leaving them in jail, said Anthony Smith, 28. He was arrested over the summer in West Philadelphia during a protest.
When the protestors were released from jail, Smith said, they were sometimes let out at night without their belongings, leaving them without money or a cell phone. An Inquirer investigation last year found that around 73% people, or roughly 16,000 booked in jail, were allowed to leave after the city’s Cashier’s Office had closed, effectively stranding them. The city revised its policies following the investigation.
“That s--- is demoralizing,” Smith said.
Despite some setbacks and blows to morale, the organizers said support for local organizers and protesters remained of paramount importance in Philadelphia.
“Stay socially distanced, but bring it in, y’all,” Strong said, wearing a red sweatshirt printed with the uniquely Philadelphia to South Jersey term “Jawn," with the iconic statue of Rocky in the background. “All Black Lives Matter.”