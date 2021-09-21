The upcoming Broad Street Run, already scaled down because of COVID-19 restrictions, will have a different finish line and a few small course changes, the city said Tuesday.

The finish line for the 10-mile run on Oct. 10 has been moved to Pattison Avenue just west of Broad Street because of planned construction in the Navy Yard, where the race had been set to end.

To adjust for the new finish line, the course in South Philadelphia was also changed. Runners heading south on Broad Street will be diverted east onto Hartranft Street, then turn right on Citizens Bank Way, then another right onto Pattison. The finish line will be on Pattison, right after the runners cross Broad Street.

The will also be small changes to the course around City Hall. Runners on Broad Street just north of City Hall will be diverted west onto John F. Kennedy Boulevard, then they will turn left onto 16th Street, then make another left onto Market Street. Runners will then turn south at City Hall and curve along South Penn Street back to Broad Street.

The starting line will still be on Broad near Fisher Avenue in the city’s Logan section.

Runners must be vaccinated for COVID-19 and spectators are not allowed at the start or finish line of the race and are discouraged from attending.

The race, which usually is held in May, began in 1980.