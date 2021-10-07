The city on Thursday announced road closures for the Broad Street Run on Sunday and SEPTA said it would modify some service to accommodate runners, including free rides for registered participants.

The race, which has nearly 19,000 registered runners, starts at 8 a.m. at Broad Street and West Fisher Avenue in the city’s Logan section. The middle part of the course has been slightly altered around City Hall and the finish line has been moved to Pattison Avenue because of planned construction at the Navy Yard.

The phased road closures begin at 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Broad Street from Olney to Windrim Avenues, then at 4 a.m. for the finish-line area between Packer and Pattison Avenues and Broad Street to Penrose Avenue.

At 7 a.m., Broad Street will be closed from Windrim Avenue to North Access Road, which is one block south of Pattison Avenue. Also at 7 a.m., both the eastbound and westbound access to Broad Street from Exit 349 on the Schuylkill Expressway will be closed.

The roads will reopen after street sweepers clean the race route, and the city expects the course to reopen by 11:30 a.m., with the exception of some parts of Pattison Avenue.

SEPTA said it will give free rides on the Broad Street Line to registered runners the day of the race until 9 a.m.

Ten additional Express Broad Street Line trains will operate every 10 minutes prior to the race.

The transit agency said that runners coming from outside the city can park for free at the stadium complex at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue and take a train up to the starting line.

Runners can also take a Regional Rail train to Suburban Station and then switch to the Broad Street Line at City Hall.

Several bus routes will operate with temporary detours around Broad Street before, during, and after the race.

The transit agency will provide real-time updates at septa.org or @SEPTA on Twitter..