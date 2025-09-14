Bustleton post office renamed for slain Temple University police officer Christopher Fitzgerald

Pauline Fitzgerald remembers bringing her son Christopher along as she ran errands in the neighborhood, more than two decades ago, that included visits to the post office in Bustleton. On Sunday, she watched as the post office was renamed in honor of her son, a Temple University police officer who was shot and killed in 2023.

She, and others in their family, said they hope the Sgt. Christopher David Fitzgerald Post Office Building will stand as a tribute to their loved one, and what he stood for.

“It breaks my heart that he’s not here physically to see this, but he deserves it all and more,” said Marissa Fitzgerald, Christopher’s wife and mother to their four children. “I know he brought this beautiful weather here today.”

Christopher was 31 years old when in February 2023, Miles Pfeffer, an 18-year old high school senior from Bucks County, fatally shot him while on duty. Pfeffer has since been sentenced to life in prison.

Christopher Fitzgerald’s father Joel addressed the crowd of family, friends and former colleagues who had gathered outside the post office Sunday afternoon.

Both of Christopher’s parents were Philadelphia Police officers, and the community and law enforcement connections ran deep among those in attendance.

“He served to unify us,” Joel Fitzgerald said, adding that his son had focused both on preventing violent crime and dealing with its impact on communities.

An avid runner, Christopher Fitzgerald promoted nonviolence through initiatives such as Hood2Hood, where Black and Latino runners took their message to some of the city neighborhoods most affected by gun violence.

“Chris is a Philadelphia kid,” his father said, “and he’s a son of this city.”

» READ MORE: Miles Pfeffer, the Bucks County man who killed a Temple police officer, found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison

The renaming of the post office required legislation that was proposed by U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle, (D-02) and signed by former President Joe Biden in November 2024. With Boyle seated nearby, Joel Fitzgerald praised the congressman for getting “bipartisan support in such a fractured political era.”

Christopher Fitzgerald’s uncle, Juan Marrero, told the crowd that he still sometimes goes through his old text messages with Christopher.

“We would talk sports. We would talk politics,” said Marrero, who is a pastor and executive director of Crossroads Community Center executive director.

Sometimes, however, his nephew’s texts would summarize Marrero’s sermons. These were often entrance points to discussions between the two men.

Marrero read one message from Fitzgerald that floored him. “God has the final say on what his purpose and plan is for you -- not man.”

“Uh, I wasn’t ready for that,” Marrero said.

He said that as a police officer, Fitzgerald recognized the humanity in everyone he encountered while on duty.

“He loved law enforcement, and he loved community,” Marrero said.