Miles Pfeffer, the Bucks County man accused of killing a Temple police officer and father of four, found guilty of murder

A Philadelphia jury on Wednesday found Miles Pfeffer guilty of murder in the shooting death of Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald after a foot chase near the school’s campus in 2023, a verdict that will send Pfeffer to prison for the rest of his life.

The panel of six men and six women took about 20 minutes to convict Pfeffer of charges including first-degree murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, and weapons offenses. They also found him guilty of carjacking a Temple student moments after the shooting, a crime he committed before fleeing to his mother’s house in Bucks County, where he was arrested the next day.

The verdict led to an outpouring of emotion in the courtroom, which had been packed all week with supporters of both Fitzgerald and Pfeffer, as well as a host of city and Temple officials.

Throughout the three-day trial, prosecutors told jurors Pfeffer had intended to kill Fitzgerald when he fired six shots at the officer on the 1700 block of Montgomery Avenue on Feb. 18, 2023.

“This was not just a killing of another human being,” Assistant District Attorney Bob Wainwright said during his closing arguments Wednesday. “This was an execution.”

Fitzgerald had run after Pfeffer, then 18, around 7 p.m. that night while working patrol in the neighborhood. When the officer caught up to him after a brief foot chase, the two engaged in a physical struggle, at which point Pfeffer pulled a gun and shot Fitzgerald — then stood over him and fired another three rounds at his head.

The crime was captured on video, which prosecutors said was clear proof that Pfeffer committed an intentional killing worthy of a first-degree murder conviction.

Pfeffer’s public defenders had sought to convince jurors that Pfeffer — a high school senior at the time — had acted impulsively and out of fear, afraid of being chased by a police officer in a part of the city he’d visited on an aimless Saturday with his brother and a friend.

The killing stunned the city when it happened, and led to a sustained outpouring of grief in the weeks and months that followed. A block near Temple’s campus was later renamed for Fitzgerald, 31, a father of four.

Months after charges were filed, District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office announced it would not seek the death penalty. Fitzgerald’s relatives have criticized that decision, saying Pfeffer should face the most serious consequences permitted by law.

Separately, the Fitzgeralds sued Pfeffer and his parents, accusing them of failing to prevent the crime from occurring by allowing Pfeffer to access guns as a teen and failing to address earlier episodes of misbehavior. The lawsuit remains pending.

The murder occurred after Pfeffer had wandered around different parts of the city with his younger brother, Dean, and a friend. They ended up near Temple’s campus, and after leaving a corner store at 17th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, Dean Pfeffer testified, the trio noticed police watching them, started running, and split up.

Fitzgerald chased after Pfeffer, catching up to him on the 1700 block of Montgomery Ave.

After Fitzgerald grabbed Pfeffer and told him to get on the ground, video showed, Pfeffer, without warning, began shooting. He then regained his footing, video showed, stood over Fitzgerald, and fired three more times before running away.

Then, evidence showed, Pfeffer carjacked a student on a nearby block, putting a gun in the man’s face and telling him to turn over his keys.

Pfeffer ditched the car but ended up at mother’s house in Buckingham Township, where he was arrested the next day.

Fitzgerald, meanwhile, was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was declared dead not long after the shooting.

Spectators this week have included Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, Temple president John Fry and Vice President of Public Safety Jennifer Griffin, former District Attorney Seth Williams, at least one Common Pleas Court judge, and a variety of attorneys. Fitzgerald and Pfeffer have also each had large contingents of family or friends.

Pfeffer is the third defendant to be convicted in recent months of shooting at police.

A city jury convicted Maurice Hill in May of shooting six officers during a 2019 standoff in Tioga.

And in January, Hassan Elliott and Khalif Sears pleaded guilty in federal court to charges connected to the fatal shooting of Philadelphia SWAT Cpl. James O’Connor IV in 2020.