3-foot caiman removed from FDR Park

A creature a long way from home was removed from a South Philadelphia park on Sunday morning.

Animal protection officers responded to FDR Park to remove a 3-foot long caiman, a reptile similar to an alligator that’s native to South and Central America.

The caiman had likely been kept as a pet, according to the animal shelter ACCT Philly. The reptile was removed safely and humanely and is being kept at the ACCT office.

“If you have an animal you can no longer keep, including caimans or any other animal that is extremely difficult to humanely house, please reach out to us instead of just letting them go,” ACCT said in a Facebook post.

Caimans are not native to Philadelphia, or the United States for that matter, making it incredibly difficult for them to adjust to our ecosystem, according to the shelter.

Our of their element, the predators could turn to hunting small dogs, the shelter warned.

“It creates a big public safety risk,” ACCT wrote.

Purchasing a caiman also supports the exotic pet trade, which is depleting the reptile’s wild population and in many cases killing the reptiles to produce leather from their skin.

ACCT urges that anyone up to the challenge of properly caring for a caiman take precautionary steps.

First, rescue one from a reptile shelter instead of purchasing. Be sure the caiman has enough space; the reptiles require an enclosure with temperature-controlled water that’s 8-by-10 feet in size, as well a 6-by-6 space for land.

The guidance came as the shelter anticipates this won’t be the last time it rescues a large reptile.