Man killed in high-speed car crash in Southwest Philadelphia

A 31-year-old man was killed in a high-speed crash late Friday afternoon in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

Around 5 p.m., a black Dodge Charger was traveling at a high rate of speed on the 6800 block of Essington Avenue when the driver lost control and struck three other vehicles, police said.

The 31-year-old man, who was a passenger in the Charger, was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 5:36 p.m., police said. The man was not immediately identified.

No other injuries were reported.

Police Friday were investigating the cause of the crash.