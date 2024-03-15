Driver strikes 3 young children in Southwest Philadelphia, critically injuring a 6-year-old boy

Three young children were injured, one critically, after a driver struck them in Southwest Philadelphia.

A caller alerted emergency services of a car hitting the three children who were walking on the 6800 block of Woodland Avenue at about 4 p.m. Thursday, police said.

A 6-year-old boy was in critical condition at the Children’s Hopsital of Philadelphia after suffering severe injuries to his head. An 11-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy suffered injuries to their legs, faces, and arms and were in stable condition, also at CHOP.

Witnesses reported seeing the children look both ways before crossing, as well as watching the driver hit them after having swerved to avoid colliding with another car, according to NBC10.

The driver was a 44-year-old woman who stayed at the scene, according to police.

It is unclear if she was the one who called emergency services or if the children are related, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed.