An unidentified man was found dead inside an apartment building with elevated carbon-monoxide levels Tuesday afternoon in Southwest Philadelphia, authorities said.

Firefighters and police responded around 3:25 p.m. on the 4700 block of Chester Avenue and evacuated the building after detecting elevated CO levels and finding the man dead inside an apartment unit, police said.

Multiple agencies were notified, including the city’s Office of Emergency Management and PGW, said fire department spokesperson Kathy Matheson.

The West Philly Local reported that a fire department commander at the scene said the building would likely remain evacuated overnight.

Work was being performed on the heating system in the building and that may have been the source of the carbon monoxide, the commander said.