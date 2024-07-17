30-year-old woman riding bicycle fatally struck by car near Rittenhouse Square

A 30-year-old woman riding a bicycle was struck and killed by a car Wednesday night near Rittenhouse Square in Center City, police said.

Around 6:55 p.m., the woman was riding in the bike lane on the 1800 block of Spruce Street near 18th Street when she was struck from behind by a Honda, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The woman, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m., Small said. She sustained severe head injuries, a police spokeswoman said.

The driver, a 68-year-old man, also was taken to Jefferson to be treated for a complaint of pain due to his airbag being activated, Small said.

The woman was a resident of the neighborhood, as is the man, Small said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.