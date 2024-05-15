Police identify woman shot by officers after multistate pursuit and shooting in Chester

Police identified the 23-year-old woman who died after officers from multiple departments fired upon her, killing her and ending a car chase that started in Delaware and ended in Pennsylvania Tuesday.

Yazmyn Stewart fled a residence on the 300 block of North Madison Street in Wilmington shortly before noon after a multiagency task force attempted to serve a warrant for her arrest in connection to a 2023 shooting.

Ramming multiple Wilmington police vehicles, Stewart evaded local and state police and drove northbound on I-95 to Chichester.

That’s where Wilmington police said Stewart crashed her vehicle, drew a firearm, and shot at pursuing officers.

Delaware State Police returned fire, though it wasn’t clear whether those bullets struck Stewart. After stealing an SUV, Stewart continued to flee to Chester, crashing outside a home near 12th and Kerlin Streets, according to Wilmington police.

Stewart then entered a home and retrieved keys to yet another vehicle, a maroon sedan.

As Stewart fled, officers with the Wilmington Police Department, Delaware State Police, Trainer Borough Police Department, and Chester Police Department fired upon the sedan.

Stewart died from gunshot injuries, according to Wilmington police. Television coverage showed the vehicle riddled with bullet holes, wrecked not far from the SUV.

It was not immediately clear which officers struck her or how many shots were fired.

Two Wilmington officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative duty as the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office investigates.

Wilmington’s Criminal Investigations Division and Office of Professional Standards are conducting their own inquiries.