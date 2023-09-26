Wynnewood basketball coach charged with sexually abusing minors in Chester County

A Wynnewood basketball coach is accused of sexually abusing multiple underage girls during private training sessions, the Chester County District Attorney’s office said Tuesday.

Zachary Ray, 31, abused three children over a period spanning nearly a decade, prosecutors said, assaulting them at schools, parks, and in their homes, and filming the abuse on his cell phone.

County detectives arrested Ray on Monday, charging him with aggravated indecent assault, child pornography, indecent assault, unlawful contact with minors, corruption of minors, and related offenses — 222 counts in total.

The minors, who were between 10 and 16 years old during the abuse, told police the incidents occurred in and around Chester County.

All three girls described similar scenarios, where Ray would remove their clothing to conduct a “core check” and touching their genitals.

While investigating Ray in May, Philadelphia police discovered multiple images of exposed underage girls on the trainer’s cell phone, including of one of the three victims.

Prosecutors said that Ray met one of the girls when she was 10 years old, while coaching her youth basketball league in West Chester.

After the girls’ parents hired Ray for personal training sessions, Ray began training with the girl and her brother in public parks. Afterward, he would abuse the girl, but never on her brother, she told police.

That eventually escalated into abusing the girl inside her home, prosecutors said.

Another girl told police Ray abused her in East Goshen Park, also in West Chester.

And another girl reported Ray to Radnor Township police, saying that he abused her in her school’s weight room on a Saturday while class was not in session.

“The defendant preyed on the innocence of these child victims,” said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan in a statement. “These kids and their families trusted him as a coach, a guide, and an instructor so they could grow as athletes, but instead, he violated them and altered the course of their lives with this horrible betrayal.”

Investigators believe there may be more unidentified victims, Ryan said.

Ray posted bail Monday after he was remanded to the Chester County Prison. He is expected to appear in court in early October.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Chester County Detective Ben Martin at 610-344-6866.