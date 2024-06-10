Juvenile charged in shooting death of 17-year-old in Chester

A juvenile was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Sabrie Pierce during what authorities said was an attempted drug deal Sunday night in Chester.

The juvenile, who was not identified and no age was provided, allegedly shot Pierce twice shortly after 8 p.m. on the 2700 block of Madison Street outside the Wallingford Estates apartment complex.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video, according to the affidavit of probable cause. A small group had gathered for the sale of two ounces of marijuana when the juvenile defendant shot as he was standing next to a black Infiniti, the affidavit said. The shooter then fled the scene while holding what is believed to be his gun.

Another gun is seen falling to the ground where Pierce collapsed.

Pierce was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The juvenile defendant also showed up at the hospital, and allegedly admitted to being at the crime scene, but gave a false story, according to the affidavit. The affidavit did not say why the defendant went to the hospital.

He was charged with robbery-related offenses and other crimes.

The Delaware County Daily Times reported that Pierce was an 11th grader at Chester High School.

Officials from the Chester Upland School District could not be reached for comment.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in a statement: “The families of two young men are grieving today, their lives forever changed by this tragedy. Despite the great strides we have made in confronting gun violence, particularly in Chester, there is always more to be done.”