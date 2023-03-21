A three-alarm fire at a Chestnut Hill Catholic school is under control, officials say

A three-alarm blaze struck the historic Our Mother of Consolation Parish School in the city’s Chestnut Hill section Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The roof of the school, located at 17 E. Chestnut Hill Ave. near Germantown Avenue, caught fire around 3:45 p.m., said Kenneth A. Gavin, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

No one was inside the building at the time, Gavin said. The convent next door was evacuated because of its proximity to the school.

“We are deeply grateful to the Philadelphia Fire Department for its rapid response,” Gavin said.

About 120 firefighters were battling the blaze, the fire department said. The third alarm was struck just before 4:20 p.m.

Shortly before 4:40 p.m., the fire department said it was making good progress on the fire.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was transported by medics to a local hospital for treatment, Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.

The fire was declared under control at 5:10 p.m.

The cause is under investigation.