A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a 17-year-old Chick-fil-A worker in the leg over a disputed milkshake Monday night in the city’s Crescentville section, police said.

Around 8:20 p.m. Monday, the man, who was driving a white Mercedes-Benz to pick up a DoorDash food order at a Chick-fil-A location at 811 Adams Ave., got into a dispute with a server over a milkshake, said Capt. John Walker, commanding officer of the Shooting Investigation Group.

The store serves only online orders and delivery drivers, and a male passenger in the car was the actual person assigned to handle the DoorDash order, Walker said.

The order contained one milkshake, according to the store employees, but the driver insisted that he get a second milkshake, Walker said Tuesday. At some point, the driver allegedly pulled out a gun and placed it in his lap as he demanded the milkshake.

The 17-year-old male, who works as a team leader, and the manager tried to resolve the dispute. The Mercedes pulled away but then returned and the driver allegedly fired a shot from the car into the doorway of the store, striking the teen in the left leg near his knee.

Police transported the teen, who lives in Northeast Philadelphia, to Einstein Medical Center, where he was treated and later released.

The entire incident was recorded on surveillance video.

The Mercedes was later located on the 3000 block of Glendale Street in Harrowgate. Police were in the process of having the vehicle towed as evidence when the suspect approached and claimed he was not the driver but needed to get something from the vehicle, Walker said.

Police recognized a distinctive neck tattoo matching the description of the shooting suspect and arrested the man, who lives in the Northeast, Walker said.

Police found two .40-caliber magazines inside the Mercedes, and they matched a spent shell casing recovered at the Chick-fil-A, Walker said.

Police were recommending the suspect be charged with aggravated assault and held on high bail. Charges remained pending Tuesday night, and police did not release his name because he had not yet been charged.

A DoorDash spokesperson said in an emailed statement: “We are horrified and appalled by this brazen act of violence, and have banned the perpetrator from our platform. We are fully supporting law enforcement with their investigation and hope justice is served. We’ve reached out to the victim to offer our support, and our thoughts are with him and his family as he recovers.”