Where to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Chinatown

Haoyi Shang and Anna Quan had different experiences celebrating Chinese New Year growing up.

Shang, who grew up in China, would celebrate the annual holiday by making dumplings with her family, going to Buddhist temple, and buying new clothes and gifts for loved ones. The streets would be adorned with red decorations, and the gift Shang always looked forward to was a red envelope filled with cash.

Lunar New Year is the biggest celebration of the year for many Asian cultures, and is also known as Chinese New Year or the Spring Festival, Tết in Vietnam, and Seollal in Korea, among others. For Quan, who grew up in the U.S., Chinese New Year was a holiday that differentiated her from her predominantly non-Asian peers — but she loved the opportunity to celebrate her culture, especially because the holiday always brought her family together.

Quan’s mother would decorate the house with oranges and red paper to bring blessings to the home, and would cook Quan’s favorite dish: Tangyuan. (Quan prefers the savory version.)

It’s those memories that are front of mind for Quan and Shang, who both work for the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation (PCDC), as the Chinese New Year approaches.

As they organized events for community members to celebrate the holiday together, they had two guiding questions: How can we make this a special celebration for the Chinese community? And how can we bring more people to Chinatown?

» READ MORE: Celebrate Lunar New Year in Philly with these 9 events

Chinese New Year is set to fall on Feb. 10, and numerous community organizations are planning events to celebrate the holiday. Here’s where you can celebrate in Chinatown.

Asian Americans United open house & “Our Chinatown” launch, Feb. 4, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

For months, members of Asian Americans United and the Asian Arts Initiative have been working with local photographer Rodney Atienza to create an oral history of Chinatown. “Our Chinatown” will feature mural portraits of various Chinatown residents and community members throughout the neighborhood, along with their stories. At this open house, meet staff and board members of the community organization AAU before being led on a walking tour of “Our Chinatown.” Meet at 1023 Callowhill St. Philadelphia, PA 19123.

Calligraphy workshop, Feb. 10, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Learn how to write Chinese characters in calligraphy. Organized by PCDC, this event will be led by Yusheng Feng, a Beijing native who has been a calligrapher since childhood. Feng will guide participants on how to illustrate simple Chinese characters through calligraphy. The workshop will be held on the second floor of the Crane Community Center at 1001 Vine St. Free to attend but a $15 donation is encouraged. Register for the event here.

Mahjong social, Feb. 10, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Developed in the 19th century, Mahjong is a tile-based game that is a staple in Chinese culture. Channeling the vivacious gatherings that Mahjong inspires, this PCDC-organized social will have tables for beginners to learn the game, and tables for more experienced players to compete. Also held on the second floor of the Crane Community Center, the social will include snacks and drinks and is free to attend. Register for the event here.

Arts & crafts market and flower market, Feb. 11, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

In Quan’s home, they marked Chinese New Year with a new plant, a tradition that symbolizes blessings and good luck for family and guests. That tradition will be brought to Chinatown this year with a flower market, which is most often seen in Macau, an autonomous region on the south coast of China. Above the flower market will be the arts and crafts market featuring at least 25 vendors, featuring Chinatown businesses and Asian American artists. Arts and craft tables will also be provided for children. No registration required — come and shop at the Crane Community Center at 1001 Vine St.

Lunar New Year party, Feb. 16, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Join the Asian Pacific Islander Political Alliance (API PA) as they celebrate the new year. This party will commemorate cultural heritage through food and dance, and will provide opportunities to learn more about API PA’s work and future plans. Meet at Asian Arts Initiative at 1219 Vine St., and register here.

Chinatown food tour, Feb. 17, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Always wanted to grab a meal in Chinatown, but never sure where to go? This PCDC-organized food tour is for you. Meet at the Chinatown Gate to be guided throughout the historic neighborhood’s numerous restaurants, learn about the regional diversity reflected in each meal, and hear about the culinary history. Admission is $88 per person. Register here.