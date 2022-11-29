The holiday season is off to a rocky start in Northeast Philly following the vandalization of the Christmas tree at Bridesburg Recreation Center.

Now, the Bridesburg Civic Association is asking for help finding the perpetrators, who they believe are a group of teens.

The group detailed the situation in a Facebook post on Monday, writing that the vandals cut the lights on the tree and ruined the wiring. As a result, the Christmas tree, which was first lit for the season over the weekend, has since gone dark.

Police are investigating, and the tree will remain dark until authorities allow the group to check into the issue, the Bridesburg Civic Association said.

The group said that the lights on the tree were new, and cost about $1,000. The extent of the damage to the lights is not clear, but the Bridesburg Civic Association wrote on Monday that it is unlikely that the lights can be fixed.

“It is an absolute disgrace the way kids disrespect what is not theirs and ruin it for everyone else,” the group wrote online. “Mad, frustrated, pissed off, are only the beginnings of how we feel for our community.”