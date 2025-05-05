Groundbreaking Daily News columnist Chuck Stone wins a special Putlizer citation

Trailblazing former Daily News columnist Chuck Stone has been posthumously honored with a special citation from the Pulitzer Board.

Stone received the award for his groundbreaking work covering the civil rights movement, his role as the Daily News’ first Black columnist, and his position as a cofounder of the National Association of Black Journalists half a century ago, administrator of the Pulitzer Prizes Marjorie Miller said Monday.

Advertisement

“This recognition is so well earned and so well deserved,” said Gabriel Escobar, editor and vice president of The Philadelphia Inquirer and a member of the Pulitzer Prize Board. “Chuck Stone left his mark in many places — as a veteran. as a prominent figure in the Black press, as a mentor and inspiration to many, as a pivotal founder of the National Association of Black Journalists and of course as prominent and influential columnist for the Philadelphia Daily News.”

A native of St. Louis who was raised in Hartford, Conn., Stone served as a member of the Tuskegee Airmen during World War II before attending Wesleyan University. There, Stone earned undergraduate degrees in political science and economics in 1948 before attending the University of Chicago, from which he later received a master’s degree in sociology.

In the 1950s, Stone entered the field of journalism, serving first as a reporter and later an editor at the New York Age. Stone’s outspoken writing style was present from the early days in his career, with Newsweek dubbing him the “angry man of the Negro press” after he became a White House correspondent for the Washington Afro-American.

Stone came to Philadelphia in the 1970s, starting work as a columnist at the Daily News in 1972. He held that position until 1991, quickly earning readers’ trust for his raw criticisms of the Philadelphia Police Department, which was then known for its racially charged brutality against Black criminal suspects.

By 1977, suspects began surrendering to Stone rather than police directly, believing that his involvement would afford a kind of protection from heavy handed police officers. Among the first people to surrender to Stone was a man charged with murder who had asked him to arrange his surrender to police.

“He said he reads my column and he likes the way I handled things and he trusted me,” Stone said in 1977.

Then-Mayor Frank L. Rizzo, however, was not a fan. During a 1977 news conference, he lashed out at Stone over a column that had been critical of his administration, calling the columnist “the bottom of the cesspool … a racist [who] represents everything that is wrong with this city.”

“Politically, [Rizzo] is a functional illiterate who cannot read the handwriting on the wall,” Stone wrote in a column.

Stone, however, was not only critical of white politicians during his time as a columnist. In 1991, a single column saw him refer to then-State Rep. Dwight Evans as “an oleaginous eel,” Mayor W. Wilson Goode as a “paternalistic ferret,” and U.S. Rep. William H. Gray III as a “peacock.”

Over the course of his near-two-decade career with the Daily News, more than 70 criminal suspects, all of whom were Black, surrendered to Stone. But he is perhaps best known for serving as a key negotiator in a 1981 crisis at Graterford Prison, in which escaped inmates — led by a man who had been convicted of multiple murders — captured dozens of hostages, several of whom were guards.

The siege lasted five days, with Stone joining the effort on the fourth day at the recommendation of then-Gov. Dick Thornburgh’s administration, as well as at the behest of one of the inmates’ mothers, The Inquirer reported at the time. Stone helped negotiate the release of the final six hostages, reports from the time indicated.

“I damn near had a nervous breakdown,” Stone later said of the negotiations. “I spent two days negotiating, and they released the hostages after the second day. So then when people got in trouble and there were hostages … they said, ‘Call Chuck Stone to get us out of this.’”

During his time at the Daily News, Stone also served as a cofounder of the National Association for Black Journalists, and was the organization’s first president from 1975 to 1977. The late Acel Moore, a legend in Philadelphia journalism in his own right and a fellow NABJ cofounder, credited Stone’s early presidency with helping establish the group.

“His leadership went a long way toward the organization moving forward,” Moore told The Inquirer in 2014.

Stone left the Daily News in 1991, going on to teach at the University of North Carolina, from which he retired in 2004. He died a decade later at age 89 in an assisted living facility in North Carolina.