Cynthia Line and her husband have rooted for the Phillies for years, from the Citizens Bank Park blue seats. Ever so often they would become distracted by the two U.S. flags flying against the city skyline in center field.

The pair recently got season tickets in the stadium’s Hall of Fame Club section. An exhibition nearby about the Negro Leagues left Line wondering about the legacy of the players and whether or not things at the stadium meant more than meets the eye.

She thought of the flags and asked Curious Philly, The Inquirer’s forum for questions about the city and region: Why does Citizens Bank Park have two American flags?

Her theory is that one of the flags is there to either honor veterans, as a player’s wish, or as a memorial in someone’s honor.

“They are right next to each other, at the same height. It’s odd,” she said.

Blame Canada.

There are about 10 flagpoles at the stadium, most hold pennant flags, one has the state flag, and one holds the flag of Philadelphia. But, the two flagpoles flanking the analog clock each hold a U.S. flag.

One of them was erected to hold the Canadian flag, according to a spokesperson for the Phillies.

When the Phillies switched homes from Veterans Stadium to Citizens Bank Park in April 2004, they regularly played the Montreal Expos, a Canadian team.

The two poles were originally placed in the new stadium so the Canadian and American flags could fly simultaneously. But, a year later, the Montreal Expos relocated to Washington, D.C., becoming the Washington Nationals and leaving Citizens Bank Park with an open flagpole.

Almost 20 years later, the Canadian flag only waves over the stadium when the Phillies play the Toronto Blue Jays at home. For every other game, “we fly two American flags, as we have two flagpoles,” said the spokesperson.