Driver fatally strikes toddler in Crescentville, police say

A toddler died after a driver struck her with an SUV Wednesday evening, Philadelphia police said.

A 31-year-old woman was driving a blue Chevrolet Traverse on the 200 block of Comly Street in the Crescentville neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. when she struck a 2-year-old girl, police said.

Police did not identify the woman nor child Wednesday.

Emergency responders took the child to Einstein Medical Center, where she was initially listed in critical condition, but was pronounced dead a short time later. The driver remained on the scene, investigators said.

Police did not immediately provide further details, but said an investigation is underway.