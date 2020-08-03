Wawa is permanently closing its Broad and Walnut street store, officials announced.
“This decision was a difficult one,” the news release said. “But due to the impact from the pandemic coupled with some operational uncertainties of today, our long-term plans for this store are no longer viable.”
This was first reported on PhillyChitChat. The coronavirus pandemic has forced many Center City office employees to continue working remotely, dramatically decreasing foot traffic and lunch crowds. Wawa citied “the unique circumstances that continue to impact our customers’ daily lives and our own store operations,” when announcing the Broad and Walnut store would not reopen.
The Wawa at Broad and Walnut streets opened in September 2015 as the chain’s new city flagship — and there was a celebration. A Philadelphia Orchestra brass trio played the theme from Rocky, the Inquirer reported at the time, and then-Mayor Michael Nutter stopped by, promising that Pope Francis would get a hoagie during his visit to Philadelphia.
Wawa has two nearby stores at 12th and Market and 13th and Chestnut streets. The company said it is expanding its delivery, curbside ordering and pick-up options. It is also testing a drive-through option.