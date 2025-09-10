Pipe burst closes Philly courts building in Center City

All cases scheduled to take place Wednesday at the the Justice Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice in Center City have been postponed due to a ruptured water pipe.

The building has been closed “for the safety of the public and Court employees,” officials said.

All cases scheduled for Wednesday will be rescheduled. But you’re still required to report for jury duty if you were summoned for Wednesday.

It’s unclear how much damage the broken water pipe caused, but officials said the Criminal Justice Center would reopen Thursday.

The broken water pipe isn’t impacting other court buildings across the city, which will remain open Wednesday. Court-related functions at City Hall will also continue.