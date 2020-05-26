Philadelphia police officers who responded to a call of a large fight in North Philadelphia on Monday night found a crowd estimated at more than 200 people. The crowd gathered despite city stay-at-home orders aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
Helicopter news footage by 6ABC showed many in the crowd were not wearing protective face masks.
Police said officers called to the intersection of Taney Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue at about 9 p.m. were met by a disc jockey, two security guards and the large crowd, all on a vacant lot. Many people moved eastbound and about an hour later the crowd shrank to about 40 people, police said.
No injuries to citizens or police were reported.