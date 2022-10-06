The courts have dealt another blow to DACA, the program that provides permission to live and work in the United States to about 600,000 undocumented young people who were brought to the country as children.

A federal appeals court in Louisiana ruled on Wednesday that the program was unlawful — leaving it intact for current beneficiaries but barring new applicants, and ordering a lower court to review recent Biden-administration regulations that sought to overcome the complications created by President Obama’s decision to create the program by memo.

Thousands of new high school and college graduates, most of whom have never known any country but the United States, face “a perilous legal situation,” said Veronica Garcia, a staff attorney with the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, an advocacy group in California.

Pennsylvania is home to 4,180 recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, and another 14,930 live in New Jersey. Nearly 60,000 more in those two states would be eligible to apply under the program’s original 2012 rules.

All those enrolled in DACA were brought into the U.S. as children by parents and guardians, and many have grown to adulthood while waiting for the future of the program to be decided.

Instead, the new court ruling extends the uncertainty around a major American immigration program, one that was intended to be a temporary bridge to permanent status for hundreds of thousands of young people. Many despair of a situation that has left them unable to fully participate in life in the only country they’ve ever known.

Court challenges to the program have accelerated, largely mounted by conservatives who have succeeded in calling the future of the program into question.

In July 2021, Judge Andrew Hanen of the Southern District of Texas ruled that DACA was illegal, and blocked the government from approving new applications. He allowed the program to remain intact for current enrollees while the case goes through the courts.

On Wednesday, a three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, known as extremely conservative, preserved that continuation for those currently enrolled, citing the inevitable disruption that would arise if the program were ended immediately. But the court sent the decision on the new Biden rules, intended to preserve and fortify DACA, back to the lower court — effectively putting the case back in the hands of the judge who has already ruled against DACA.

Advocates have said they expect the case to eventually reach the U.S. Supreme Court.

About 80% of DACA recipients came here from Mexico, with others arriving from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and South Korea, according to the Migration Policy Institute in Washington.

Greisa Martinez Rosas, Executive Director of United We Dream Action, called the ruling “part of the Republican agenda to put millions of people on a path to detention and deportation. … Our peace of mind, careers, livelihood, families, safety — continue to be at stake and Democrats must act now. "

This is a developing story and will be updated.