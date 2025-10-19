There were no kings, but there was music royalty at the Philly protest this weekend

Former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, in Philadelphia for a three-night stop on his latest tour, joined the No Kings protest in Philadelphia on Saturday to show support for the anti-Trump movement and snap a few photos with fans along the way.

Several marchers posted photos of themselves on social media with Byrne, who rode a bike in during the march, which wentfrom City Hall to Independence Mall.

Ryan Godfrey, a 54-year-old software solutions engineer was among those who chatted with Byrne, shortly after surreptitiously taking a photo of Byrne behind him.

Godfrey had just attended one of Byrne’s concerts, and recognized the singer when he saw him on his bicycle along side marchers on Market Street.

“I knew he was a big bike guy — and we had just seen him on Thursday,” Godfrey said. He decided to introduce himself.

“I said, ‘Hi, I really appreciated your concert the other night. It was amazing; thank you so much for that.’ He said, ‘Of course, thanks for enjoying it,’ and then I said, ‘And also thank you very much for being here today — this is very important, that you’re doing this,’" Godfrey recalled.

“And he said, ‘Of course. I wanted to be here for this.’”

Godfrey regretted not asking Byrne one question: How were the videos at his concert projected around the stage and on the floor without the performers casting shadows on them?

“It was a kind of magic trick that I don’t really understand,” Godfrey said. Godfrey has been a fan of Byrne’s since the ‘80s, but his interest was renewed when he saw the 1984 Talking Heads concert film “Stop Making Sense” in a theater last year.

“I was sorry that I had waited that long because it was almost certainly the greatest concert film I’ve ever seen,” he said.

He said Byrne with anything but aloof with marchers.

“He was very genial, very kind and very friendly and open to interactions from everyone around him,” he said

Another fan quoted Byrne in the sign they carried in the march, then got to hold the sign next to a laughing Byrne. The message? “Love & acceptance are now ‘punk ideologies.’”

Byrne previously has been critical of Trump both in his music and in interviews and writings. During Saturday’s show, he mentioned the No Kings, drawing applause from the crowd, according to social media posts.

One Bluesky poster said Byrne — who can be seen carrying a camera during the protest — showed photos of himself and his band at the march on the stage backdrop during Saturday night’s concert.