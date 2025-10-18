Thousands turn out in Philly for the ‘No Kings’ protest

Joining demonstrators around the country, thousands gathered in Philadelphia Saturday to protest President Donald Trump’s actions that they contend are threatening to undermine 250 years of the nation’s democratic traditions.

“I think everybody needs to know that we’re not going to just sit back,” said Sherri King, who arrived at the Philadelphia “No Kings” rally wearing an inflatable chicken costume.

Advertisement

On a mild October afternoon when the weather was drawing no protests, the event began in a festive atmosphere with the sounds of clanking bells as participants gathered at City Hall — some like King wearing costumes — and marched to Independence Mall.

“It’s a very large, orderly crowd,” said Police Capt. Frank Palumbo.

Said Thomas Bacon, a 72-year-old Vietnam veteran from North Philadelphia, “It’s peaceful. No division. Just opposition.”

Under Trump, he said, “the whole world is turned upside down.”

In what is the third mass anti-Trump protest this year, the demonstrators’ menu of grievances included ICE’s aggressive immigration raids, Trump’s budget and efforts to limit free speech, and the government shutdown that began Oct 1.

Organizers of the more than 2,500 demonstrations nationwide say the shutdown in particular is a dangerous move toward authoritarianism.

Trump and congressional Republicans are blaming Democrats for refusing to vote on a reopening.

For his part, Trump is spending what fellow Republicans are calling “Hate America Day” at his Florida mansion.

Laura Murphy, a 74-year-old retiree, said she was struggling with the “Hate America” concept. “It’s ridiculous,” she said, “what could be more American than being against kings?”

Along with demonstrators, Democratic politicians were evident at events in Philly and elsewhere.

With Democrats hoping to make significant gains in the 2026 election, the presence of party elected officials was evident at rallies in Philly and elsewhere. Among those who showed up in Philadelphia were area U.S. Reps. Mary Gay Scanlon, Madeleine Dean, and Brendan Boyle, along with U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland.

Organizers said some of the speakers would address the pending state Supreme Court retention elections, in which Democrats are fighting to hold on to a majority.

Rallies are being held all over the region, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, the nation — even Spain, where a few hundred gathered in Madrid.

In Philly, Jerry Lopresti, who said he never had attended a protest in his 64 years, said, “There has to be a show of numbers, it’s important to show up.”

Among those show showed up conspicuously was Michael Noonan, 48, of Northern Liberties. He was wearing a Teletubby Tinky Winky costume as he walked off a Market-Frankford Line subway car.

He said his outfit was a counterpoint to suggestions that the demonstrations might turn violent. “Nobody’s here to fight anyone,” he said, “nobody’s here to kill anyone.”

Not everyone who showed up had issues with Trump.

Patrick Ladrie, 20, who lives in Camden County, stood out in his Trump hat and “ultra MAGA” t-shirt that proclaimed “I love our king.”

He said he boldly crossed the Delaware River to “get a good viewpoint of what the American left is.”

After engaging in debate with three protesters on matters that included Christianity and conservatism, Ladrie reported that the environment was not so bad.

In fact he said it was one of the “most peaceful” debates he could recall. As one of his adversaries jogged away to meet up with his friends, he said, “Keep out of trouble.”