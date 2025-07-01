City asks judge to order 911 dispatchers to return to work

The city has asked a judge to order striking employees of the city’s 911 call center to return to work, saying the work stoppage “poses unacceptable threats to public health, safety and welfare” and that the holdover skeleton staff cannot handle the nearly 9,000 emergency calls dispatchers field each day.

In a request for an injunction filed Tuesday morning in Philadelphia’s Court of Common Pleas, the city said its contingency plan, which includes training about 70 sworn city police officers to work in the call center that typically staffs hundreds, is not sufficient and that the reduced staffing puts members of the public at risk.

Without the 325 union workers of the city’s 911 call center, Philadelphia “runs an unacceptable risk of delay in answering 911 calls from the public and sending emergency resources to police emergencies,” a police sergeant wrote a declaration attached to the filing.

The dispatchers joined over 9,000 District Council 33 workers who went on strikeTuesday and walked off the job shortly after midnight. Only one trainee from the fire department showed up to a morning shift Tuesday morning, lawyers for the city said in the filing.

Philadelphia’s 911 call center averaged nearly 9,000 calls per day last year, the city said, dispatching police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical services throughout the city. Based on this call volume, the police radio alone needs 50 dispatchers for every 8-hour shift, the filing said.

Overall the call center is staffed by 325 union workers — the majority with police dispatch, and about 40 with the fire department.

An injunction would affect about 4% of the DC 33 workers on strike, the city told the court.

The city trained about 70 police officers and a “limited pool” of firefighters to work at the call center as part of a contingency plan, but their training is limited to just one to two weeks, compared to the six-to-eight weeks of classes dispatchers typically receive, alongside months of on-the-job training, according to court records.

The city said it would need at least 15 more dispatchers to be able to handle the expected 911 call volume, and that the city has asked neighboring jurisdictions for help “to no avail,” the filing said.

“The call volume received by the 911 system is such that DC 33/Local 1637 employees cannot be adequately replaced by non-represented supervisors or the designated employees already trained by the city,” Police Sergeant Patrick Delany wrote in the declaration.

Ava Schwemler, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Law Department, said city officials are exploring all legal avenues to ensure the continuation of essential services.

DC 33 did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The strike comes as the July Fourth weekend approaches — a holiday that has seen violent incidents and emergency responses in recent years. Last year, nine teens were shot in Southwest Philadelphia during a party on July 4, and Maurice White Quann, 19, was killed.

On July 4, 2023, a gunman dressed in body armor walked through Southwest Philadelphia and opened fire at random, killing five people and wounding two children. It was one of the deadliest mass shootings in the city’s history.

That shooting was preceded by a botched emergency response to a homicide two days earlier, when dispatchers sent officers to the wrong location. The incident led to a series of City Council hearings on issues with the city’s 911 call center, during which testimony showed a unit understaffed, and where workers are underpaid and underappreciated.

And over Independence Day in 2022, two Philadelphia police officers were shot during the celebrations on the Ben Franklin Parkway, causing a panicked crowd to evacuate. Officials believe the officers were struck by someone who fired a gun into the air outside the site, over a mile away.

This is a developing story and will be updated.