Human remains were discovered under construction debris Monday afternoon in Philadelphia’s Harrowgate section.
A passerby found the body at Bath and Schiller Streets around noon, police said.
A medic pronounced the person dead at the scene.
The passerby found the person, whose gender is unknown, under a pile of construction debris, police said. Further details about the remains, including how long they might have been at the site or how the person died, weren’t available.
An investigation is ongoing.