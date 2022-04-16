Anger and agony over Russian war atrocities surged in Philadelphia on Saturday as Ukrainian Americans and their allies staged a dramatic “die-in” during a busy Rittenhouse Square farmers market.

The recorded wail of an air-raid siren signaled demonstrators, who did not simply lie on the ground, as common in similar events. Instead they took up silent, prone positions on lawns and walkways, holding their bodies bent to depict the horrific, intimate scenes of death emerging from Ukraine.

Some had their hands tied behind their backs. Others had fake blood on their faces and clothes, and temporary tattoo bullet holes in their foreheads.

Some lay on plastic bags, to portray the gruesome findings in mass graves, even as farmers market shoppers strolled through the gardens with bags of apples, lettuce and eggs on their arms.

“I thought it was powerful,” said Christine Carlson, 59, who was in the park enjoying the sun and warm temperatures when she came across the die-in. “It’s a little bit different than seeing it on TV.”

Across the park, dogs bounded on leashes, parents chased after children, and mothers and fathers pushed babies in strollers. Into that comfortable spring scene came a playing-dead reminder that Ukrainian civilians are dying every day in a war they didn’t start.

In the center plaza, the 1890 bronze of a lion killing a serpent — an allegory of good conquering evil — paid no mind.

”My friends are all the time in danger,” said Anna Kulynych, 28, a Ukrainian who is in the United States while studying at Temple University. Her cheek was marked in fake blood. When the siren sounded, she fell to the ground with more than 30 others, hoping to draw attention to Ukraine’s struggle.

Children’s shoes, teddy bears and bicycles lay across the ground.

”I’m just trying to get people to act,” said Kate Minkina, 26, who is here from Ukraine as a Fulbright Scholar at Villanova University, “to get in touch with senators to get help for Ukraine.” A fake blood spot marked her right cheek.

Organizers said they wanted to shock people into action, to compel them to face the facts of Russia’s routine killing of civilians — and to move them to contact their elected representatives and demand more arms and aid for Ukraine.

“I think people need to be uncomfortable,” said organizer Roman Strakovsky, 40, a data analyst who lives in Mount Airy. “People need to be uncomfortable with the fact that there’s a genocide happening in the heart of Europe.”

He and others said staging a tableau of death in the heart of a famous, floral city park might be shocking to pedestrians, but hardly more upsetting than what’s occurring in Ukraine.

“We’re just portraying the reality,” said organizer Kate Rybak, 44, a human resources manager who lives in Churchville, Bucks County. “If it turns somebody off, I can’t control it. I hope people will at least become interested to learn.”

Called Act Dead So Ukrainians May Live, the die-in was organized by members of Philly Stands With Ukraine, which creates, supports and publicizes all types of rallies, fund-raisers, and events to assist a besieged Ukraine.

President Joe Biden called the situation there “genocide,” amid wide demands to hold Russia accountable for war crimes.

Photographs and video have shown bodies in civilian clothes that have been shot and buried in mass graves. Amid the retreat of Russian forces from the outskirts of the capital of Kyiv, Ukrainian officials and foreign journalists shared images of corpses lying in the streets of Bucha and surrounding towns.

Large graves “filled with civilians” were found in Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin, a spokesman for President Volodymyr Zelensky told the BBC. Some people had their hands and legs tied, and had bullet holes in the back of their heads.

The searing images are part of an ugly, ongoing montage that includes the rocket attack on a train station of waiting refugees in Kramatorsk. Bodies dot the streets of numerous villages and towns.

“I was shocked to the core,” Strakovsky said, explaining the motivation for the die-in. “I didn’t want to stand around and make speeches. I wanted action. I wanted people to put their bodies on the line, and feel discomfort. And make others feel some discomfort.”

He was 10 when he came here from Kyiv with his family, who are Jewish. They were admitted under an immigration program that accepts persecuted religious minorities from the former Soviet Union and other nations.

Friends and relatives still live in Ukraine.

He and others called on leaders of the free world to stop “this modern-day genocide” and hold Russia accountable.

“It’s not a ‘protest,’” said organizer Rybak. “It’s the reality. … This is not a pretty, Hollywood movie that is happening in Ukraine.”

Rybak is Russian American, having come here from Siberia nearly 30 years go. She rescinded her Russian citizenship after that nation annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Her husband is Ukrainian. For them, the war feels close.

For others it can seem distant, she said. It’s hard to get people to pay attention for more than a short while, even to major world events, and even if others are being murdered.

“This should be in the face of people,” Rybak said. “This is beyond all wrong. And this should be stopped.”