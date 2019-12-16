The dog now known as Suzyn Pupman was cold and alone at 3 a.m. Saturday, looking to escape the rain, when she saw an open door and followed the heat up the steps and inside the Fishtown home.
Upstairs, Jack and Emily Jokinen and their one-month-old baby were asleep. About an hour later, Emily Jokinen opened the bedroom door and saw the the injured, malnourished stray dog with a limp on the stairs.
The dog would go on to get the love she didn’t seem to have before. But first, the couple was determined to figure out led the scared, adorable dog to the home.
Jack Jokinen said in a video posted on Twitter that he went downstairs and checked the front and back doors and the windows. They were all locked.
“This mystery puppy in our house," he recalled thinking, "How did this happen?”
He posted about discovering this stray dog in a series of tweets that had garnered almost 30,000 likes as of Monday afternoon.
Next, he checked security footage and saw that after walking his other dog, Jorge Pawsada, he hadn’t completely shut the door and the wind later blew it open. The video shows the dog approaching Jokinen’s home around 3:15 a.m.
About 20 minutes later, a passerby noticed the open door and yelled to make sure everything was OK, Jokinen learned from the security footage, and then closed the door.
“Of all the bad things that could happen when your front door is left open, to end up with a sweet dog who just needs a good home, I mean wow,” Jokinen said in a video. “This could’ve gone a lot worse."
The family called animal control and then decided to take the dog to the vet to see if she had an identification chip. She didn’t. She had damaged teeth, fleas, no vaccinations and a pad missing on her feet, Jokinen tweeted.
He posted photos of Pupman’s first day with him, including of her curled up inside a cage after receiving medicine for fleas and of the pup getting a bath.
“Gotta lather her up and let her sit 5min to get all the dead fleas and ticks off,” he tweeted.
She’s 9 years old, Jokinen learned, and the family named her Suzyn Pupman, Suzy for short. He said they will give her “a dignified end of her life.”
“This dog was in such bad shape whoever would’ve had it is a terrible person," Jokinen said in a video. "So we’ve decided to keep the dog.”
Jokinen is accepting money via Venmo for her medical costs, like fleas, ticks, foot infections, dental work, and a heart murmur, but said the family would take care of the dog even without any donations. If they get more money than they need, he said they will find a cause to make a donation.
“We’re going to turn this negative into a positive for the holiday season," Jokinen said.
In the days since Jokinen posted about discovering this dog in his home, he has created an Instagram for Suzy and has been featured on local television.
In one post, Suzy is show watching the TV, which showed her asleep on the floor. the caption reads:
“Two nights ago I slept on the street. Tonight I watched myself on TV from a bed. Thank you @emjjokinen, @jjfromthebronx and @jorge_pawsada”