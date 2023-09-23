23 homeless dogs involved in I-95 crash, Brandywine Valley SPCA says

The Brandywine Valley SPCA is treating 23 homeless dogs involved in a crash along I-95 on Saturday morning.

Police and fire crews responded to a section of the interstate in New Castle, Del,. shortly before 7 a.m. for reports of a car that had collided with a cargo van, the Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Company said.

First responders found the van, which was transporting the dogs from Lousiana to be placed in various rescue homes, rolled onto its side off the roadway.

One dog with a leg injury was taken to an emergency vet clinic for further evaluation, the Brandywine Valley SPCA said.

The remaining animals will be treated as needed by the SPCA and the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services’ animal welfare team.