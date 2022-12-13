Consider your white elephant gift handled.

Dril, the iconic Twitter satire account run by a Philadelphia man, is selling a curated archive of his tweets, many of which have gone viral over the years.

The archive — which is available in four different editions, or “flavors,” is available on Amazon for $12.89 each. Each paperback book includes about 240 pages with “10,000 of his finest posts.” What makes the versions different is the order of the tweets.

“Refined” edition: alphabetical order “Beloved” edition: ranked by number of likes “Eternal” edition: chronological order “Chaotic” edition: random order

Dril is also selling a digital version of his greatest Twitter hits for $6.

Dubbed the “king of Weird Twitter” and the “most iconic Twitter account” over the years, Dril’s account takes on the persona of a cranky old guy on the internet. He launched his account — which has nearly 2 million followers — in 2008. He’s had a prolific bounty of viral tweets, most of which are probably too vulgar for The Inquirer to print in full. (So we’ll link them here instead.)

Since the start, Dril has run his account anonymously. His popularity took off, landing him a recurring TV spot on Adult Swim. But fame came at a price. His identity was uncovered by fans in 2017 as a normal, everyday Philly dude.

A year later, he released his first book — a 10-year anniversary collection of tweets. It was 420 pages.

This time, the new release comes at a time where the future of Twitter — the platform that poised Dril for success — could be in peril.

The site continues to be in a sort of limbo state since new owner Elon Musk took over. And Dril knows it. He advertised his book as a collection for people who “like to read my posts on a site not run by a car salesman who tortures apes.”