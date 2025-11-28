Philly is testing a new traffic pattern to help Eagles fans escape post-game gridlock

Teeth-chattering winds and plunging temperatures awaited Eagles fans who made a pilgrimage Friday to Lincoln Financial Field for a late afternoon matchup against the Chicago Bears.

For those who drove to South Philadelphia, the city had a post-game surprise: a new traffic management plan that might minimize stadium complex gridlock.

In an email to The Inquirer, the city wrote that the test pattern is designed to provide drivers with an expedited route from Pattison Avenue to the Walt Whitman Bridge and I-76 East, along Darien Street.

The new pattern meant that fans who parked in the Q, R, V, W or X lots wouldn’t be able to access nearby Packer Avenue eastbound at 10th Street.

Instead, motorists would be directed to alternative access points at Broad Street, Darien Street, or Front Street, the city said.

The new approach Friday is an experiment, the city said, and feedback is welcome.