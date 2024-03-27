16-year-old killed in East Germantown double shooting

A 16-year-old was killed and a 17-year-old was wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening in the city’s East Germantown section, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 6:40 p.m. on the unit block of Wister Street near Germantown Avenue, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. Police on patrol a few blocks away heard the gunshots and found the two wounded teens.

The 16-year-old, who was shot in the back, was transported by police to Jefferson Einstein Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:47 p.m.

The 17-year-old, who also was shot in the back and was transported by police to Einstein, was listed in stable condition. The teen lives a few blocks from the crime scene.

The shooting was caught on video, Small said. Three young people were on one side of the street when two of them pulled out guns and started firing at another group of young people across the street.

The shooters and the third individual then fled east on Wister, Small said.

Police found seven spent shell casings from two different caliber firearms, Small said.

A 55-year-old man who happened to be driving on Wister when the gunfire erupted was nearly shot.

At least one bullet struck a window and pierced his shirt sleeve, Small said. The man was not injured.