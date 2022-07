A 13-year-old girl was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot in the head Friday evening in the city’s East Germantown section, police said.

Around 6:40 p.m., the girl was outside on the 5800 block of Osceola Street when she was struck by a bullet behind her right ear and through her jaw, police said. She was transported by medics to Einstein Medical Center.

Police reported no arrests or other details.