16-year-old boy killed in East Germantown shooting

A 16-year-old boy was shot to death late Sunday night near Martin Luther King High School in the city’s East Germantown section, police said Monday.

Just before 11:40 p.m., police were called to the 5900 block of Stenton Avenue and found William Honesty with three gunshot wounds to his chest, police said.

Honesty, who lived a few blocks away in West Oak Lane, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Police reported no arrests.

A representative for the School District of Philadelphia could be reached for comment to confirm if Honesty was a student at the high school or elsewhere in the district.