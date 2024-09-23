Skip to content
16-year-old boy killed in East Germantown shooting

Late Sunday night, police were called to the 5900 block of Stenton Avenue and found William Honesty fatally wounded.

File photo.
File photo.Read moreAlexandru Cuznetov / MCT

A 16-year-old boy was shot to death late Sunday night near Martin Luther King High School in the city’s East Germantown section, police said Monday.

Just before 11:40 p.m., police were called to the 5900 block of Stenton Avenue and found William Honesty with three gunshot wounds to his chest, police said.

Honesty, who lived a few blocks away in West Oak Lane, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Police reported no arrests.

A representative for the School District of Philadelphia could be reached for comment to confirm if Honesty was a student at the high school or elsewhere in the district.