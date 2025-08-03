East Market Street detours and lane closures start Monday as part of a lengthy construction project

Starting Monday, and lasting for up to three months, traveling on a six-block span of East Market Street in Philadelphia’s Old City will involve detours and a good measure of patience.

Detour signs were in place Sunday. And the city Streets Department issued a detailed announcement of the extensive work planned so that you can be prepared. Here are the highlights:

Westbound traffic on Market between Second and Sixth Streets will be detoured to Arch Street.

Eastbound traffic will have two lanes from Sixth to Fifth Streets, then one lane until Front Street.

The SEPTA Market-Frankford Line stations at Fifth and Second Streets will remain open during construction.

Bus riders should watch for signs posted on Market Street about changes to bus stop locations.

Access to all businesses and residences will be maintained throughout construction, with temporary loading/delivery areas provided on Market and nearby cross streets as space allows.

The construction project involves new curbs, sidewalks, ramps to the street, a sidewalk-level bike lane, and bus stop “bump outs.”