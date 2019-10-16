Greenberg, 27, a teacher at Juniata Park Academy, was discovered by her fiance in the kitchen of their Manayunk apartment with 20 stab wounds to her body and a 10-inch knife lodged in her chest on Jan. 26, 2011. The suit contends the original homicide ruling was correct and raises new questions about the case, including whether two knives may have been used and whether the ME’s Office was pressured into changing their ruling by police.