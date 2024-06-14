1 person killed and 4 others wounded in Fairmount Park shooting

One person was killed and four others were wounded, including a 14-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys, in a shooting late Friday night In Fairmount Park next to the city’s Strawberry Mansion section, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. in the park along Greenland Drive near 33rd Street and Ridge Avenue. Police reported that there was a crowd of around 100 juveniles in the area when the gunfire erupted.

A person only described as a female was pronounced dead around 20 minutes later at Temple University Hospital, police said. She had been shot in the chest and shoulder.

The 14-year-old boy, who was possibly shot twice, was transported by medics to Temple University Hospital. The boy’s condition was not immediately available.

Police said a third person was wounded in the same shooting, but no further information on that victim was available.

A short time after the shooting, a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to a leg showed up at Temple. The boy reported that he was shot several blocks away, but police believed he may have been among the victims shot in or near the park.

About a half-hour later, a 15-year-old boy reported being shot in the leg at a gas station near the original shooting scene. His condition was not available.

Police reported no arrests.