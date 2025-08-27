4 men injured by falling tree in Fairmount Park near Please Touch Museum

Four men were hospitalized in stable condition after a tree fell on them late Wednesday afternoon in Fairmount Park near the Please Touch Museum, police said.

The tree fell around 4:30 p.m. near South Concourse Street and Memorial Hall Drive, police said.

Advertisement

The men were transported by medic units to local hospitals to be treated, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

Three years ago, a tree collapsed in Fairmount Park, injuring eight people who were attending a high school reunion party.

This is a developing story and will be updated.