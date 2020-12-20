A 26-year-old man was killed and two others were seriously injured early Sunday morning when the car they were in ran off the road and landed on the roof of a restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.
The accident occurred just after 1:30 a.m. on the 12700 block of Knights Road, just north of Academy Road. The 2007 Chrysler was southbound on Knights Road before it went airborne, first landing on the roof of the Kpot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot restaurant and then falling to the parking lot, according to police and media reports.
John Cybulski, whose Northeast Philadelphia address is not far from the accident site, was pronounced dead at 2:43 a.m. at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, police said.
The other victims, ages 21 and 22, were in critical condition Sunday afternoon, one at Jefferson University Hospital, the other at Jefferson-Torresdale, respectively, police said.
The cause of the accident is under investigation, police said.