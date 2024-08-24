Deadly fires kill 3 people, including an 8-year-old girl, in 2 days in Philly

Three people died in fires in Philadelphia in the last two days, including two who perished Saturday morning in Northeast Philadelphia, and one who died Friday morning in a blaze declared an arson that has resulted in a man being charged with murder.

Just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday, the Philadelphia Fire Department responded to a fire in the 900 block of Granite Street, according to fire department and Philadelphia Police Department statements.

The first floor of a two-story residence was engulfed in flames, while heavy smoke poured out of the second floor. Designated as an “all hands” response, the fire required more than 60 firefighters, who contained the blaze before 8 a.m.

The two people who were pronounced dead at the scene were identified as an 8-year-old girl and a 31-year-old woman.

Among four survivors, a 9-year-old boy was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in critical condition with burns to his arms, legs, and back. A 32-year-old man was transported to Temple University Hospital in critical condition with burns to his face and back. And a 28-year-old man sustained a burn to his hand.

Police added without elaboration that a man “fled the scene,” and that his identity and whereabouts are unknown.

The fire is being investigated by Northeast Detectives and the Philadelphia Fire Marshal’s Office to determine the cause.

In a post on X, the fire department wrote, “Our hearts are with the community ... after a tragic morning.”

The Red Cross said it’s helping four people from two families who were forced to relocate because of the fire.

Police on Friday night identified a 66-year-old woman killed in an early-morning fire in the city’s Harrowgate section that allegedly was intentionally started by a 38-year-old man who is now charged with murder.

The blaze broke out around 4:30 a.m. on the 1800 block of East Russell Street, police said. Several people trying to escape from the smoke and flames were rescued by firefighters from the roof of the house.

Firefighters then located Evelyn Payne in the front second-floor bedroom, police said. She was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.

The fire spread to neighboring homes, causing significant damage, police said.

Shadeek McDowell was taken into custody at the scene and was later charged with murder, arson, five counts of aggravated assault, and related offenses.

The Red Cross said they were helping 23 people from six families who were displaced by the fire.